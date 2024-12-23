Baylor Scheierman News: Returns from G League

Boston recalled Scheierman from the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

With Sam Hauser iffy for Monday's game in Orlando due to a back issue, Scheierman could be called upon as an emergency depth option for his perimeter shooting. In his most recent appearance for Maine on Sunday, Scheierman posted 22 points (6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes in a 121-104 win over the Motor City Cruise.