Baylor Scheierman News: Sees 21 minutes in blowout
Scheierman provided six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 win over the Wizards.
The Celtics ran away with this game in a hurry, allowing Scheierman to see some minutes in garbage time. The Celtics have four games remaining in the regular season and have already claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, so Scheierman may get more opportunities going forward if the Celtics rest their key players.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now