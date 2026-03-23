Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Sees 29 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Scheierman recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite a sizable workload for Boston, Scheierman was unable to make much of an impact on the stat sheet. Over his last seven games, he ranks outside the top-200 in nine-category formats with averages of 5.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28.0 minutes per contest.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
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