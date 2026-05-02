Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Starting Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Scheierman will start Saturday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the 76ers, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Celtics are fighting to keep their season alive with Jayson Tatum (knee) sidelined, and they'll roll with a starting lineup of Derrick White, Ron Harper, Jaylen Brown, Luka Garza and Scheierman. The second-year forward started 20 regular-season games in 2025-26, during which he averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 28.4 minutes per tilt.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
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