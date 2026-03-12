Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Scheierman will start Thursday versus the Thunder.

Scheierman is getting a spot-start with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) taking a maintenance day. Through 16 starts this season, Scheierman has posted averages of 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 triples per game.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman
