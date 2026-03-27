Baylor Scheierman News: Starting versus Atlanta
Scheierman will start in Friday's game against Atlanta, according to Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com.
Jaylen Brown (calf) won't play, so Scheierman will enter the starting lineup. The 2024 No. 30 overall pick has started 17 times this season, amassing 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in those appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters30 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2363 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Atlantic Division NBA Preview: Celtics, Nets, Knicks, 76ers & Raptors Analysis235 days ago
-
NBA Draft
2024 NBA Draft Results: Analysis for Every First Round PickJune 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More