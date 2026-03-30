Baylor Scheierman News: Starting versus Atlanta
Scheierman will start in Monday's game against Atlanta, according to Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston.
Scheierman came off the bench in Sunday's 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets. However, he will return to the starting lineup for the rematch with the Hawks. In 18 starts this season, the 25-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.8 steals across 27.9 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 273 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters33 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2366 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Atlantic Division NBA Preview: Celtics, Nets, Knicks, 76ers & Raptors Analysis238 days ago
-
NBA Draft
2024 NBA Draft Results: Analysis for Every First Round PickJune 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More