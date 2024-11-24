Baylor Scheierman News: Struggles from deep in G League

Scheierman produced 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 96-93 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Scheierman led the Maine bench in scoring, but his 16-point night had more to do with volume over efficiency. This performance was an outlier for the 24-year-old, who had been hitting at a 45.3 percent clip from range in his first five games of the season entering Sunday.