Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Tallies career-high 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 8:26pm

Scheierman posted 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 victory over the Nets.

Scheierman has received limited playing time for Boston this season, averaging just 7.9 minutes across his previous 18 appearances. However, the rookie guard saw increased minutes due to Jaylen Brown (back) and Jayson Tatum (knee) being out. Scheierman capitalized on this extended action by knocking down six triples, leading to a career-high 20 points in Tuesday's victory.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now