Baylor Scheierman News: Ties career highs in loss
Scheierman supplied 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt) and four rebounds across 30 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks.
With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) unavailable for the front end of this back-to-back set, Scheierman saw a significant bump in playing time and capitalized after logging just nine minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets. The 25-year-old swingman caught fire from downtown and knocked down a season high in three-pointers made while tying his career-best mark. He finished as Boston's third-leading scorer with 20 points, matching his career high.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2713 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters43 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2376 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Atlantic Division NBA Preview: Celtics, Nets, Knicks, 76ers & Raptors Analysis248 days ago
-
NBA Draft
2024 NBA Draft Results: Analysis for Every First Round PickJune 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More