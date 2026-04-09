Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Ties career highs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Scheierman supplied 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt) and four rebounds across 30 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks.

With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) unavailable for the front end of this back-to-back set, Scheierman saw a significant bump in playing time and capitalized after logging just nine minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets. The 25-year-old swingman caught fire from downtown and knocked down a season high in three-pointers made while tying his career-best mark. He finished as Boston's third-leading scorer with 20 points, matching his career high.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
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