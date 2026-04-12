Baylor Scheierman News: Will start Sunday

Scheierman is in Boston's starting lineup against Orlando on Sunday.

Scheierman has come off the bench in each of the Celtics' last six games, but he'll make his 20th start of the season Sunday with all of the starters sitting, including Jayson Tatum (Achilles) and Jaylen Brown (Achilles). As a starter this season, Scheierman has averaged 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists. 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 27.8 minutes per game.