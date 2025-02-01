Ben Coupet News: Drills three treys in return

Coupet (hip) tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes Friday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 117-107 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Coupet made his first appearance since Jan. 12 after missing time due to a hip injury. He looked sharp from beyond the arc, where he scored nine of his 11 points. Coupet is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds through nine regular-season games.