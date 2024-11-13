Ben Coupet News: Quiet as starter

Coupet generated six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 22 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 loss to Grand Rapids in the G League.

Coupet drew the start Sunday but played just 22 minutes. He struggled to make an impact, connecting on just 25 percent of his field goal attempts while failing to contribute much in the peripheral categories. He's scored eight total points in his first two G League outings this season.