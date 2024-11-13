Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ben Coupet headshot

Ben Coupet News: Quiet as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Coupet generated six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 22 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 loss to Grand Rapids in the G League.

Coupet drew the start Sunday but played just 22 minutes. He struggled to make an impact, connecting on just 25 percent of his field goal attempts while failing to contribute much in the peripheral categories. He's scored eight total points in his first two G League outings this season.

Ben Coupet
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now