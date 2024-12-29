Ben Coupet News: Reaches 20-point mark in G League

Coupet produced 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes Saturday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 115-105 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Coupet was one of two players on his club to reach the 20-point threshold and he did so by capitalizing on his opportunities, especially from beyond the arc. It was a great sign to see him get back on track after going 1-for-8 from downtown in his first appearance of the G League regular season.