Ben Coupet News: Scores 16 points in first unit

Coupet logged 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Saturday's 103-100 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Coupet didn't have the most efficient scoring performance, and his production elsewhere in the box score was muted. The 27-year-old has now made 11 starts during the G League regular season, averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes as a member of the first unit.