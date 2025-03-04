Ben Coupet News: Scores 20 points in start

Coupet closed with 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 125-123 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Coupet nailed a team-high four three-pointers Monday, pacing the team with 41 minutes and tying a season-high scoring output in the G League regular season. Over eight games as a starter this year, the 27-year-old is averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes.