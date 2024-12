Coupet had 13 points (3-16 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes Monday during the G League Windy City Bulls 112-109 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Coupet led his team in attempted threes, but it didn't translate to a fruitful scoring performance. He's now 7-for-27 from downtown over his last three appearances.