Ben Coupet News: Tallies 13 points against Osceola
Coupet supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist during 32 minutes in Monday's 109-97 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.
Coupet's decent shooting effort was enough for him to achieve a season-high scoring count during his third consecutive start after taking over a forward spot in mid-February. Over those three contests, he's averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.
Ben Coupet
Free Agent
