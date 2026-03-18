Ben Saraf Injury: Listed out for Wednesday
Saraf (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.comreports.
Saraf was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Terance Mann could see a bit more run with Saraf out of the picture.
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