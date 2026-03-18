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Ben Saraf Injury: Listed out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 5:57pm

Saraf (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.comreports.

Saraf was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Terance Mann could see a bit more run with Saraf out of the picture.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
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