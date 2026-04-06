Ben Saraf headshot

Ben Saraf Injury: Poised for Tuesday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Saraf (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.

Saraf was held out of Sunday's contest due to back soreness, but the issue should only cost him one game. Expect confirmation on his availability for Tuesday closer to tipoff.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
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