Ben Saraf Injury: Poised for Tuesday return
Saraf (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Saraf was held out of Sunday's contest due to back soreness, but the issue should only cost him one game. Expect confirmation on his availability for Tuesday closer to tipoff.
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