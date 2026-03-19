Ben Saraf Injury: Probable for Friday
Saraf is probable for Friday's game against the Knicks with left foot soreness.
Saraf is likely to end a one-game absence with the injury. The rookie first-rounder is beginning to flash some of his potential, scoring at least 10 points and handing out at least four dimes in four consecutive appearances.
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