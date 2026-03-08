Ben Saraf headshot

Ben Saraf Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Saraf (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Memphis.

Saraf is dealing with back tightness but is trending toward suiting up against the Grizzlies. The rookie first-rounder has appeared in each of Brooklyn's last five games, during which he has averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per contest.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
