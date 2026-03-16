Ben Saraf News: Another double-digit scoring effort

Saraf contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and four steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 114-95 loss to Portland.

Saraf provided a spark off the bench, tallying 15 points while also recording a game-high and season-best four steals. The guard has now scored in double figures in each of his past four games, a notable stretch considering he had reached the 10-point mark just four times across the rest of the campaign. With fellow rookie Egor Demin (foot) out for the year, Saraf should continue to see extended opportunities down the stretch of the regular season.