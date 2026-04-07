Ben Saraf News: Available against Milwaukee

Saraf (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Saraf didn't play in Sunday's 121-115 win over the Wizards. However, he was listed as probable heading into the meeting with Milwaukee, although it's now confirmed that he will avoid a second consecutive absence. The rookie has had a quiet start to his NBA career, averaging 6.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 21.6 percent from deep across 19.6 minutes in 40 appearances.