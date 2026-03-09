Ben Saraf headshot

Ben Saraf News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Saraf (back) is available to play Monday against Memphis.

Saraf will shake off a probable tag for this contest. Over his last five games, he's averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.6 minutes.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
