Ben Saraf headshot

Ben Saraf News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Saraf (foot) is available to play Friday against the Knicks.

Saraf will shake off a probable tag for this contest. Over his last two appearances, he's averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per contest.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
72 days ago