Ben Saraf News: Available to play
Saraf (foot) is available to play Friday against the Knicks.
Saraf will shake off a probable tag for this contest. Over his last two appearances, he's averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per contest.
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