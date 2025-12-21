The rookie first-round pick made his first appearance at either the NBA or G League level since Dec. 10 after an illness had kept him out for more than a week. Saraf came off the bench and didn't handle a full minutes load for Long Island on Saturday, but he should see his playing time pick up if he ends up sticking around in the G League for the club's next matchup Monday versus the Oklahoma City Blue. The parent club could look to recall Saraf from the G League ahead of Sunday's game against the Raptors, however.