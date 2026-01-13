Saraf had been up with Brooklyn last week for games Wednesday and Friday but wasn't available for either contest while he managed a sore left knee. The 19-year-old was apparently able to make enough progress over the weekend to gain clearance to rejoin the G League on Monday, and he immediately slotted into a starting role for Long Island. Saraf is likely to continue seeing most of his opportunities in the G League moving forward with Brooklyn seemingly content to proceed with fellow rookie first-round picks Egor Demin and Nolan Traore for the time being as its primary options at point guard.