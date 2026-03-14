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Ben Saraf News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:45am

Saraf won't start Saturday's game against the 76ers, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

With Nolan Traore back in action, Saraf will slide to a reserve role. However, the rookie could still see plenty of action, given Michael Porter (ankle) and Drake Powell (knee) are out Saturday.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
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