Ben Saraf News: Back to bench
Saraf won't start Saturday's game against the 76ers, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
With Nolan Traore back in action, Saraf will slide to a reserve role. However, the rookie could still see plenty of action, given Michael Porter (ankle) and Drake Powell (knee) are out Saturday.
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