Ben Saraf News: Back with parent club

Brooklyn recalled Saraf from the G League's Long Island Nets on Friday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

In a related move, the Nets assigned Drake Powell to Long Island, so the team could turn to Saraf to take Powell's spot in the rotation in Friday's game in Boston. Saraf hasn't made an appearance at the NBA level since the All-Star break, but he shined in his most recent G League outing Thursday in a 119-116 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold, finishing with 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes.