Ben Saraf News: Headed to bench
Saraf will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Nolan Traore will replace Saraf in the first unit for Friday's game. As a reserve this season, Saraf has averaged 6.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
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