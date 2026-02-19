Ben Saraf headshot

Ben Saraf News: Impactful in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Saraf produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight assists and six rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 121-103 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Saraf made his 12th G League start of the season after being assigned by Brooklyn on Tuesday, and he stood out as his team's top scorer against the Squadron. While he has seen plenty of action in the G League, Saraf was involved in the NBA squad's rotation as a second-unit asset over the previous 10 games, so he should have a good chance of being recalled in the future. When playing for the parent club, the rookie is averaging 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 17.5 minutes per game this season.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
43 days ago
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
NBA
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
237 days ago
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball
NBA
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
237 days ago
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects
NBA
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects
Author Image
Thomas Leary
238 days ago