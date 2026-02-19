Ben Saraf News: Impactful in G League win
Saraf produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight assists and six rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 121-103 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Saraf made his 12th G League start of the season after being assigned by Brooklyn on Tuesday, and he stood out as his team's top scorer against the Squadron. While he has seen plenty of action in the G League, Saraf was involved in the NBA squad's rotation as a second-unit asset over the previous 10 games, so he should have a good chance of being recalled in the future. When playing for the parent club, the rookie is averaging 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 17.5 minutes per game this season.
