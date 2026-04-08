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Ben Saraf News: Loaded stat line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Saraf closed Tuesday's 96-90 win over Milwaukee with 19 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes.

Saraf didn't have a good shooting performance Tuesday night, but the fact that he went 9-for-10 from the charity stripe salvaged his scoring output, and he complemented it with decent numbers in peripheral categories. Saraf has started just three times since the beginning of March, but he's been showing what he can do of late with an uptick in his playing time. He has scored in double digits in five of his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game despite shooting just 40.2 percent from the floor and 18.8 percent from deep.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
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