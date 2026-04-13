Ben Saraf News: Notches 15 points in finale

Saraf amassed 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 26 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 136-101 loss to the Raptors.

Saraf's rookie season officially came to an end Sunday. He spent lots of time in the G League as well, but he amassed 44 regular-season appearances at the NBA level. He didn't have much fantasy appeal until the very end of the campaign, finishing with averages of 7.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals on 39.6 percent shooting in 20.8 minutes per contest.