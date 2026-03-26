Ben Saraf headshot

Ben Saraf News: Productive against Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:57am

Saraf closed with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 loss to Golden State.

Getting a spot start in place of Nolan Traore (rest), Saraf tied his career high in assists while snapping a March shooting slump that had seen him go 0-for-18 on the month from three-point range. Saraf has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight games (two starts), averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 boards and 1.6 steals in 26.6 minutes during that span.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
78 days ago