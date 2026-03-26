Ben Saraf News: Productive against Warriors
Saraf closed with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 loss to Golden State.
Getting a spot start in place of Nolan Traore (rest), Saraf tied his career high in assists while snapping a March shooting slump that had seen him go 0-for-18 on the month from three-point range. Saraf has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight games (two starts), averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 boards and 1.6 steals in 26.6 minutes during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 188 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 188 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 1016 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period45 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 778 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More