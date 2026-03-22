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Ben Saraf News: Scores season-high 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 8:12pm

Saraf closed Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Kings with 22 points (10-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

The 22 points were a season high for Saraf, who crossed the 20-point marker for the first time this season. With the Nets playing out the final weeks of a losing campaign, Brooklyn should continue getting an extended look at the rookie first-rounder. Over his last six contests, Saraf has averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.1 minutes per game.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
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