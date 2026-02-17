Ben Saraf News: Sent to G League
The Nets assigned Saraf to the G League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday.
It's possible that the move is being made to allow the rookie first-rounder to get some extra practice reps while Brooklyn is still away during the All-Star break. Saraf has appeared in 10 consecutive games for the parent club, so it's plausible he'll be recalled ahead of Thursday's tilt in Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 741 days ago
-
NBA Draft
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis235 days ago
-
NBA Draft
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball235 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects236 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More