Ben Saraf headshot

Ben Saraf News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

The Nets assigned Saraf to the G League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday.

It's possible that the move is being made to allow the rookie first-rounder to get some extra practice reps while Brooklyn is still away during the All-Star break. Saraf has appeared in 10 consecutive games for the parent club, so it's plausible he'll be recalled ahead of Thursday's tilt in Cleveland.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Saraf See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
41 days ago
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
NBA
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
235 days ago
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball
NBA
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
235 days ago
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects
NBA
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects
Author Image
Thomas Leary
236 days ago