Ben Saraf News: Starting Tuesday
Saraf will start Tuesday against the Bucks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Saraf will start in his return from a one-game absence, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Malachi Smith, Drake Powell, E.J. Liddell and Trevon Scott. Across seven starts this season, Saraf has posted averages of 5.7 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.4 turnovers per game.
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