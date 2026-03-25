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Ben Saraf News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Saraf is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Saraf will make his seventh start of the campaign, filling in for Nolan Traore (rest). Saraf has been playing well as of late, averaging 12.0 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 25.9 minutes spanning his past seven outings.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
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