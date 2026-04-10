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Ben Saraf News: Strong line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Saraf logged 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-94 loss to the Pacers.

The Nets were without most of their roster for the front end of this back-to-back set, and only seven players saw the floor as a result. Although he's seen healthy workloads, Saraf is averaging just 11.8 points, 4.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.7 minutes per contest over his last 13 appearances.

Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets
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