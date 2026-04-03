Ben Saraf News: Struggles again in loss
Saraf amassed two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 141-107 loss to Atlanta.
Saraf continues to play through some recent struggles, turning in his third straight subpar performance. During that time, he has averaged just 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists, barely making him a top-400 player. With continued uncertainty regarding the Brooklyn rotation, Saraf is not someone who needs to be rostered outside very deep leagues.
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