Ben Sheppard Injury: Another absence coming

Sheppard (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Sheppard will miss a fourth consecutive contest with this oblique injury, and there's no timetable for when he'll return to the court. Jarace Walker and Quenton Jackson will continue to see more time at the small forward role, as the Pacers remain very depleted in terms of their wing depth. Sheppard's next chance to play will come against the Pelicans on Monday in the second half of a back-to-back set.