Ben Sheppard Injury: Downgraded against Cavaliers

Sheppard (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Sheppard started in Friday's 129-108 loss to Charlotte, finishing with seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. However, he won't suit up Sunday because of a sprained right hip. With the Pacers posting a lengthy injury report for Sunday's game, Ethan Thompson may find himself in the starting lineup for the ninth time this season.