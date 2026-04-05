Ben Sheppard Injury: Downgraded against Cavaliers
Sheppard (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Sheppard started in Friday's 129-108 loss to Charlotte, finishing with seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. However, he won't suit up Sunday because of a sprained right hip. With the Pacers posting a lengthy injury report for Sunday's game, Ethan Thompson may find himself in the starting lineup for the ninth time this season.
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