Ben Sheppard Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Sheppard is questionable for Saturday's game against San Antonio due to a left ankle sprain.
Sheppard could test out the issue during pregame warmups before the Pacers update his status. Indiana has a plethora of players listed as questionable for Saturday, meaning the team could need to summon some two-way players from the G League's Noblesville Boom for reinforcements.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2622 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2028 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1038 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3179 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More