Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Sheppard is questionable for Saturday's game against San Antonio due to a left ankle sprain.

Sheppard could test out the issue during pregame warmups before the Pacers update his status. Indiana has a plethora of players listed as questionable for Saturday, meaning the team could need to summon some two-way players from the G League's Noblesville Boom for reinforcements.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
38 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
79 days ago