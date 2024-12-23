Fantasy Basketball
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Iffy Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Sheppard (oblique) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

After missing 14 straight games, Sheppard has appeared in two straight, including the first half of Indiana's back-to-back set against the Kings on Sunday. Sheppard scored 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt) in 17 minutes during that contest after scoring only two points (1-4 FG) in 16 minutes during his return against the Suns on Thursday.

