Ben Sheppard Injury: Iffy Monday

Sheppard (oblique) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

After missing 14 straight games, Sheppard has appeared in two straight, including the first half of Indiana's back-to-back set against the Kings on Sunday. Sheppard scored 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt) in 17 minutes during that contest after scoring only two points (1-4 FG) in 16 minutes during his return against the Suns on Thursday.