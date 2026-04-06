Ben Sheppard Injury: Iffy to face Minnesota
Sheppard (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Sheppard is in danger of missing a second straight game due to a right hip sprain. If he joins Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (neck) and Pascal Siakam (ankle) on the inactive list, Ethan Thompson, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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