Ben Sheppard

Ben Sheppard Injury: Iffy to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Sheppard (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Cleveland, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Sheppard is in jeopardy of missing a third straight game due to a sprained left toe, and his decision on his availability will be made closer to Thursday's 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Jarace Walker and Bennedict Mathurin would continue to see increased playing time if Sheppard is ruled out.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
