Ben Sheppard Injury: Iffy to play Thursday
Sheppard (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Cleveland, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Sheppard is in jeopardy of missing a third straight game due to a sprained left toe, and his decision on his availability will be made closer to Thursday's 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Jarace Walker and Bennedict Mathurin would continue to see increased playing time if Sheppard is ruled out.
