Ben Sheppard Injury: Likely to avoid lengthy absence
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Sheppard (oblique) could be available to return to action Wednesday against the Rockets, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sheppard missed Monday's 130-119 loss to the Raptors with a left oblique strain, and though injuries of this sort can often lead to multi-week absences, Carlisle said that the second-year wing's oblique issue isn't particularly serious. While Carlisle wasn't willing to formally commit to Sheppard being ready to play Wednesday, the coach suggested that the 23-year-old is a good bet to return to the lineup no later than Friday (at Milwaukee) or Sunday (vs. Washington). Jarace Walker moved up to the top unit Monday as a replacement for Sheppard, who had started in each of Indiana's preceding five contests and averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 27.0 minutes.