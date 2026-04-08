Ben Sheppard Injury: Listed as questionable
Sheppard (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Sheppard has missed the Pacers' last two games, and while the questionable tag leaves the door open for his return, a final call on his availability will be made closer to Thursday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Ethan Thompson and Quenton Jackson should see more minutes if Sheppard remains sidelined.
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